For more information about
JAMES CHAMPLIN
More Obituaries for JAMES CHAMPLIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES LUND CHAMPLIN


1932 - 2020
JAMES LUND CHAMPLIN Obituary
JAMES LUND CHAMPLIN Jim Champlin passed peacefully into the presence of the Lord at home. He was an artist who led a life full of adventure and commitment to his country. He grew up in Ames, Iowa, and studied mechanical engineering at Iowa State University. In 1954 he was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the USAF. He earned his M.S. in aeronautical engineering at Texas A&M in 1961. He retired from his military career as a major, with two Distinguished Flying Crosses, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Bronze Star, eleven air medals, and the Vietnamese Gallantry Cross. To further honor those with whom he served, he used his hidden artistic talents to design the National Distinguished Flying Cross Memorial at the March Field Air Museum in Riverside, California in 2010. He continued to follow his passion for art in his later years. Jim had 5 children with his first wife, Janet, and he had the added blessing of adopting the three sons of his second wife, Trish. He is survived by his loving companion of 10 years, Mary Amick, and by his children Catherine, Joel, Steve, and Bryan, 10 grandchildren, and a great-granddaughter. Preceding him in death were children Sue Marie, Matthew, Douglas, and David, as well as his wife of 45 years, Helen Patricia Champlin.
