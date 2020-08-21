JAMES MARTIN James Martin was born in Los Angeles, CA February 12, 1943. He lived in Las Vegas for more than seventy years. James is a 1961 graduate of Rancho High School. He also earned a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from UNLV in 1969. James was elected President of the Meat Cutter's Union Local 457 when he was 23 years old. He served in the US Army 1967-1969. He loved to play tennis. James passed away August 18, 2020 in Las Vegas. He is survived by his sister, Cheryl Martin Leonard; his daughters, Allison Martin Ibarguen, Deena Marshall Kestler, Jeena Marshall Schoenke; and many grandchildren and great-grand-children. Graveside Services will be held Monday, August 24, 2020, 9 a.m., at Davis Memorial Park, 6200 S. Eastern Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89119.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store