|
|
JAMES MERLINO James "Jim" William Merlino, 54 of Las Vegas, passed away October 21, 2019. He was born May 5, 1965 in Ohio. Jim leaves behind his wife Shari, daughter Jennifer, his dogs Chevy and Bandit, parents James and Tresa, brothers David (Lisa), Anthony (Rami), Jason and lots of family and friends. He was a local CDL Driver. Racing was his passion and raced at the LVMS Bullring in the Nascar Whelen Series. He is greatly missed by all that knew him. Services will be at 11 a.m. Sat., Nov. 9, at La Paloma, 5450 Stephanie St., Las Vegas, NV 89122. In lieu of flowers please donate in memory of Jim to Speedway Children's Charities, 7000 N Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89115.