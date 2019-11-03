Home

POWERED BY

Services
La Paloma Funeral Services
5450 Stephanie Street
Las Vegas, NV 89122
(702) 732-7070
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
La Paloma Funeral Services
5450 Stephanie Street
Las Vegas, NV 89122
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES MERLINO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES MERLINO


1965 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES MERLINO Obituary
JAMES MERLINO James "Jim" William Merlino, 54 of Las Vegas, passed away October 21, 2019. He was born May 5, 1965 in Ohio. Jim leaves behind his wife Shari, daughter Jennifer, his dogs Chevy and Bandit, parents James and Tresa, brothers David (Lisa), Anthony (Rami), Jason and lots of family and friends. He was a local CDL Driver. Racing was his passion and raced at the LVMS Bullring in the Nascar Whelen Series. He is greatly missed by all that knew him. Services will be at 11 a.m. Sat., Nov. 9, at La Paloma, 5450 Stephanie St., Las Vegas, NV 89122. In lieu of flowers please donate in memory of Jim to Speedway Children's Charities, 7000 N Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89115.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -