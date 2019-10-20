|
JAMES NUAANU CIPRIANO James Nuaanu Cipriano, age 57, of Las Vegas, passed away September 18, 2019 at his residence. Born on the Big Island of Hawaii, he had been a Las Vegas resident since 2013. He worked for Northwest Airlines, now Delta Airlines for more than 20 years as a member of the ground service crew. He served in the U.S. Navy. Survivors include his wife of more than 25 years, Desirae; daughters, Darice and De'Ja Cipriano; four grandchildren, Dalayna and Dezlyn Jimenez and Davina Johnson and Taj Johnson; and six siblings. A Celebration of Life will be at 4-7 p.m. Fri., Oct. 25, with a Memorial Tribute at 5:30 p.m., both at Palm Southwest Mortuary, 7979 W. Warm Springs Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89113.