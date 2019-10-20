Home

Palm Southwest Mortuary
7979 W.Warm Springs Rd.
Las Vegas, NV 89113
(702) 260-0770
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Palm Southwest Mortuary
7979 W.Warm Springs Rd.
Las Vegas, NV 89113
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
5:30 PM
Palm Southwest Mortuary
7979 W.Warm Springs Rd.
Las Vegas, NV 89113
JAMES NUAANU CIPRIANO

JAMES NUAANU CIPRIANO Obituary
JAMES NUAANU CIPRIANO James Nuaanu Cipriano, age 57, of Las Vegas, passed away September 18, 2019 at his residence. Born on the Big Island of Hawaii, he had been a Las Vegas resident since 2013. He worked for Northwest Airlines, now Delta Airlines for more than 20 years as a member of the ground service crew. He served in the U.S. Navy. Survivors include his wife of more than 25 years, Desirae; daughters, Darice and De'Ja Cipriano; four grandchildren, Dalayna and Dezlyn Jimenez and Davina Johnson and Taj Johnson; and six siblings. A Celebration of Life will be at 4-7 p.m. Fri., Oct. 25, with a Memorial Tribute at 5:30 p.m., both at Palm Southwest Mortuary, 7979 W. Warm Springs Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89113.
