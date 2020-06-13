JAMES ROMINE On Sunday, June 7, 2020 after almost 5 years of fighting, James Romine passed away at the age of 57. James was born June 27, 1962 in Las Vegas but grew up in Helena, MT. He enlisted in the United States Marines after high school and after military service moved to Las Vegas. He learned to weld, had his own ornamental iron business, joined Ironworkers Local 433, became a journeyman and worked on some major projects in booming Las Vegas. James is preceded in death by his brother Scott, survived by his mother Patricia Romine, brother Michael and his family and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of James' life will be held June 28 between 2 and 4:30 p.m. at 329 N 11th Street and all are welcome. In lieu of flowers and cards, the family suggests memorials be made in his name to City of Hope Hospital 1500 E Duarte Blvd, Duarte CA 91010, or to Nathan Adelson Hospice.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store