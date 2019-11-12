Home

Palm Northwest Mortuary and Cemetery
6701 North Jones Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89131
(702) 464-8460
James Schnoebelen
James Schnoebelen Jr.


1966 - 2019
James Schnoebelen Jr. Obituary
Survived by Wife - Ginger Schnobelen, Daughter - Sarah Buhl-Rendon , Son - James Joseph Schnoebelen III, GrandChildren - Logan Rendon, Ariya Jones, Chloe Caldwell, Attylynne Caldwell. Mother - Barbara Klamrowski, Stepfather -Gary Manahl, Sister - Patricia (Patrick) Micke, Brother- Michael Schnoebelen. Many cousins, nieces and nephews and in-laws.

Services will be held Friday, November 15, 2019, 10:00 am - 11:00 am, at Palm Northwest Mortuary, 6701 North Jones Blvd, Las Vegas, NV, Visitation: 4-8pm on 11/14/2019. 89131,
