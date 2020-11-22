JAMES SMITH James (Jim) Vernon Smith, 68, of Las Vegas, Nevada passed away suddenly in his home. He was born February 1, 1952 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He attended St. Joseph's Catholic Elementary School and graduated from Las Vegas Vocational Tech. He worked in the gaming industry most of his life. He was an adventurer and loved to cook and had a green thumb. He is survived by his brother, Brock (Connie) Smith of Yuba City, California and his sister, Katherine (Terry) Coult of Phoenix, Arizona and niece, Kristen-Holly (Brian) McNurlin and nephew, Dane (Cecile) Coult. At his request, no services are planned.