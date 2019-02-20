JAMES STANDLEY James "Jim" Alan Standley, 73, of Las Vegas, passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019. He was born November 28, 1945, in Utah, to Lt. Col. Jack O. Standley and Martha K. Armstrong. James spent a majority of his life in Florida, graduating from Plant High School in Tampa, FL, in 1963. After graduation, he moved to Dallas, on his way out west to San Francisco. In 1967, Jim came to Las Vegas and met a young nurse who was working with his mother. That nurse was Janice Emhouser. The two were married in 1968 and remained until Jan's death in 2010. James was preceded in death by his parents, Jack O. and Martha K. Standley; and his wife, Janice R. Standley. He is survived by his two daughters, Jennifer (Cameron) Norcross of Tennessee and Jessica (Joseph) Monsour of Las Vegas; and four grandchildren, who he was so very proud of, Kylie, Jacob and Madison Norcross and James Monsour. Services will be at 1 p.m. Sun., Feb. 24, at Davis Funeral Home, 6200 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89119. A reception will follow at the home of Danny and Susan Monsour. Read More Listen to Obituary