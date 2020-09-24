JAMES T COPE James Cope, age 100, passed away on September 13, 2020 at St. Marys hospital in Reno. Jim was born July 28, 1920, in Beldenville, Wisconsin. He lived in Las Vegas for 36 years before moving to Reno in 1998 after the passing of his wife, Lois. Jim had retired from the telephone company after 45 years and was a World War II army veteran. Surviving are his three children, Patty Campbell of Reno, Tim Cope of Golden Valley, MN and Peggy Polczinski of Reno along with six grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild. Burial services will be held in Las Vegas.