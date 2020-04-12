|
James T. Dy, MD, peacefully passed away in Las Vegas on April 4, 2020, due to complications of chronic illness. He was 83 years old. Originally from the Philippines, he lived the majority of his life in the Midwest and Las Vegas.
James was born in Rosales, Philippines in 1937. He is survived by his wife of 59 years Rosalina, sons James (Ellen), Robert (Nadia), Norman (Sydney) and daughter Melinda (Edward) and 3 grandchildren Jeremy, Emma, and Mason with another grandchild expected in May; his siblings Luzonia, John, Stella; and his various nieces and nephews. James is preceded in death by his mother Benita Tembrina, father Francisco Dy Seng, brother Juley, son Gilbert, sister Zorahayda.
He graduated from the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines in 1960 with an M.D. He married in 1961 and settled down in Portage, Indiana where he and his wife raised five children. He was proud that 4 of his children became physicians. He gave to his community as a primary care physician and general surgeon for 30 years at Porter Memorial Hospital in Valparaiso, Indiana. Upon retirement, he and his wife relocated to Las Vegas where James enjoyed the many amenities there. They were active members of Green Valley Methodist Church until his health prevented him. He enjoyed the casinos, referred to slot machines as one-armed bandits, and to casinos as his "universities" where he was a very good "student" and regularly paid "tuition." He was a very lucky guy.
He enjoyed fishing, golfing, mahjong, bowling, and was a lifelong avid boxing fan. His corny jokes and laughter were infectious and helped him make friends easily.
His wife Lina and his friends and family will genuinely miss him but we are comforted that he is now resting in peace and without pain.
Services will be held Saturday, April 18, 2020, 9 a.m. , at Palm Mortuary Eastern Location , 7600 S. Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV, will be limited to 10 people and live-streamed on the web on funeralvue.com due to COVID restrictions. 89123,