I met Jessica through volleyball. I did not know Jim well. I do know that he raised an amazing daughter. I had just had my son and was very nervous about leaving him with anyone so that my husband and I could go out. Jessica talked me into let her parents watch him. They were wonderful. They let me call and check up way to many times, took pictures, and wrote down everything my son did, LOL, in the whole 4 hours I was gone. They went out of their way for the happiness of others. Rest in Peace, you are loved and will be missed.

Bonnie Willms

Friend