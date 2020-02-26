|
JAMES TRUMAN James Ashton Truman returned to his Heavenly Father on February 16th 2020 in St. George Utah. Jim was born on July 15, 1932 in Cedar City Utah to William Jonathan Truman and Marcia Simkins Truman. He married Joan Emma Stucki of Santa Clara Utah on May 25, 1951 in Santa Clara Utah. Their marriage was solemnized later in the St. George Temple. Jim and Joan lived in Enterprise until 1963 when they moved to Las Vegas Nevada where they lived for the next 35 years. Jim and his wife Joan moved to Washington Utah about 22 years ago. Jim is survived by his children Ken (June) Truman; LuAnn (Vince) Terry; Ron (Wendy) Truman; Lisa (Larry) Gorham. Jim has 21 grandchildren and 43 Great Grandchildren. Jim was a great provider for his family. He drove trucks for most of his life. He loved his wife and children with all his heart. Services for Jim will be held Friday February 28th 2020 in the Washington Fields 17th ward building located at 1295 S. 3000 E. St. George UT. Viewing will be between 9-10:30 at the chapel. The funeral will start at 11:00. Jim will be buried in the Enterprise Utah cemetery following the services.