JAMES V WHALEN On Saturday August 3, 2019, James V. Whalen, loving husband, best friend, and father of four beautiful girls, passed away at the age of 58. James was born on June 22, 1961 in Spokane, WA to Thomas and Gloria Whalen. He graduated from OHSU School of Dentistry as a Doctor of Dental Medicine. He went on to have a fulfilling career in Las Vegas, NV at his own practice, Sun Dental Center. On August 10, 1991 he married Jennifer, and they were inseparable ever since. Throughout the years they raised four amazing women: Danica, Brittany, Cassie, and Haley. He was also a proud grandfather to Jesse and Jax. James had a passion for anything outdoors. He loved to mountain bike, ski, and hike with his adventurous wife and goldendoodle, Mo. Jim was known for his quick wit, his amazing sense of humor, and his willingness to help anyone in need. James was preceded in death by this father, Thomas. He is survived by his mother Gloria, two brothers, his loving wife, four daughters, and two grandsons. Services will be at 3 p.m. Fri., Aug. 9, at Palm Northwest Mortuary, 6701 N Jones Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89131. Jim would have wanted donations to be made to the UNLV School of Dental Medicine. Donation website: http://www.unlv.edu/dental/support