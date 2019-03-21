James Hemming, born in Long Island, New York, spent the last 50 years living in Las Vegas and Henderson, Nevada as a beloved, musician, father, grandfather, but most importantly, a gentle and humorous man. Everyone he came into contact with, he loved to make jokes and brighten their days--and he always did this as a season-ticket holding baseball fan at Cashman Stadium. He leaves behind two loved children, Curt and Caren, and 8 grand children--with many more great grandchildren. Forever a Dumkopf, the band he played in, and forever in our hearts--James will be missed by all.



He was truly a great role model to everyone he came into contact with, and may his goodness and memory never fade from our minds and hearts. Read More Listen to Obituary