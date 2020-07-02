JAMES WHEELER James Wheeler was 80 years old and he passed away on 6/19/20 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was born in Henrietta, Oklahoma. His parent's were William and Margaret Wheeler. He had 3 brothers. He was in the Marine Corps for 25 years and then retired in Las Vegas and worked at Palace Station for many years in the Slots Department. He was a proud marine and would always tell stories about the military. He loved playing golf. He is survived by his wife Sadako Wheeler who he was married to for 49 years and survived by daughters Janet McGinnis and Sachiko Nicholson, 3 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. There is a funeral service for him at the Southern Nevada Veterans Cemetery on 7/6/20 at 12:45pm. Address is 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr, Boulder City, NV 89005.





