|
|
JAMI LEONA MORTON Jami Morton, age 60, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 2, 2020. She is survived by her husband Michael Morton; children, Lisa (Brian) Wakefield, Joy (Chris) Guinn, Michael (Tiffany Hayes) Morton II, Clint (Brittany) Morton and 10 grandchildren; mother Mary Kincaid Chauncey, her "Pops" Bob Chauncey, father John (Jeanine) Holland; siblings, Pat (Al) Bowers, Mary Jo (Merle) Ruppert, John Holland, Jimmy Holland, Mark Kincaid, David (Kim) Kincaid and Frank Kincaid. Jami was a lifetime resident of Las Vegas and a graduate of Rancho High School. Jami was united in marriage with the love of her life, Michael Morton, on April 5, 1987. Jami's faith and church were central to her life. She was a lifetime member of First Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and worked as a Teaching Assistant at First Good Shepherd Lutheran School. In November 2018, Jami and Mike moved to Lafayette, Minnesota to be near children and grandchildren. Services will be held Saturday, January 25, 11:00am at First Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 301 S Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, Nevada. Family requests donations be made to First Good Shepherd Lutheran School.