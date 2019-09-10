|
Jami McDaniel Youngblood, born on December 26, 1961, passed away of heart disease on September 4, 2019. Jami was the daughter of well-known Las Vegas architect James McDaniel who master planned and designed several of the early buildings at UNLV including the Artemus Ham Hall and the Judy Bailey Theater. Her mother, Kathleen McDaniel Holmes was active in the Junior League of Las Vegas and several bridge clubs. They both preceded her in death. Her grandfather, Dr. John R. McDaniel Jr., was one of the original founders of Las Vegas Hospital in the 1930s. A graduate of Bishop Gorman High School, Jami was extremely creative and witty with a contagious and endearing laugh. She loved being a mother, sister, gardening, art, interior decorating, cooking and her animals. Jami will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her children, James, Austin and Peter Youngblood; and three grandchildren; as well as her sisters, Susan McDaniel Jacobsen, Dana McDaniel Kanne; and brother, John McDaniel. Services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Palm Mortuary , 1325 N. Main St., Las Vegas, 89101,