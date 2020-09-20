1/1
Jan L. Villaire
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jan L. Villaire, 66, of Henderson, passed away on June 5, 2020. She was born on August 15th in Berkeley, CA, but she spent the majority of her life in Nevada. She was a graduate of the UNLV College of Engineering. She worked at the Nevada Test Site for over 10 years and the Clark County School District for 29 years. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa; sister, Nancy; brothers, John and Bill; and her father Al. She was preceded by her mother, Joan and brother, Bobby. She is loved & missed by all who knew her. No services scheduled.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved