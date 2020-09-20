Jan L. Villaire, 66, of Henderson, passed away on June 5, 2020. She was born on August 15th in Berkeley, CA, but she spent the majority of her life in Nevada. She was a graduate of the UNLV College of Engineering. She worked at the Nevada Test Site for over 10 years and the Clark County School District for 29 years. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa; sister, Nancy; brothers, John and Bill; and her father Al. She was preceded by her mother, Joan and brother, Bobby. She is loved & missed by all who knew her. No services scheduled.



