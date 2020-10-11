1/1
JAN MATTA
JAN MATTA Jan Matta, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away July 6, 2020 after a 2 1/2 year battle with ovarian cancer. She is survived by her husband Rich, her daughter Lori (Matta) Jallow, 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. They were married 59 years but were together 67 years, having been together since they were 11. Many who knew Jan and Rich exclaimed that theirs was the greatest love story ever told. Rich never saw Jan angry, she never raised her voice to him and they NEVER argued. Rich says, "To know her is/was to love her!" They truly were best friends their entire lives. Their son, Richard Matta, preceded Jan in death in 2013 at age 46. A virtual memorial has been posted at http://forever missed.com/janice-lorraine-matta


Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.
October 11, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear about her passing. I was just thinking about your family the other day and how she was always so pleasant and kind. My heart is hurting today knowing how much you all cherished and loved her.
john bohnet
Friend
October 11, 2020
Jan was a lovely human being, and we miss her! Our thoughts and prayers are with the Matt’s family.
Dick and Joan McGee and family
Friend
