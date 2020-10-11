JAN MATTA Jan Matta, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away July 6, 2020 after a 2 1/2 year battle with ovarian cancer. She is survived by her husband Rich, her daughter Lori (Matta) Jallow, 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. They were married 59 years but were together 67 years, having been together since they were 11. Many who knew Jan and Rich exclaimed that theirs was the greatest love story ever told. Rich never saw Jan angry, she never raised her voice to him and they NEVER argued. Rich says, "To know her is/was to love her!" They truly were best friends their entire lives. Their son, Richard Matta, preceded Jan in death in 2013 at age 46. A virtual memorial has been posted at http://forever missed.com/janice-lorraine-matta