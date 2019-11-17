|
JANE AMACK May 3, 1937 Nov 3, 2019 Mary Jane Belew Amack passed away in her home surrounded by her loved ones on Sunday, November 3, 2019. She was born May 3, 1937 in Victorville, CA to Harley Belew and Anna Roe and was raised in Victorville and Hesperia, CA. On August 17, 1956 she married Donald Amack in Las Vegas. They lived in Victorville and Barstow before moving to Las Vegas in the 1960's where Donald was a funeral director for Bunker Bros. Mortuary. Don and Jane never had any children. He preceded her in death on May 2, 1970. Jane continued to reside in Las Vegas for the rest of her life. Jane worked for K-Mart and then worked for 29 years at Holiday Casino and Harrah's on Las Vegas Blvd. She met the second love of her life, Dan (Roper) Crane while they both worked at K-Mart. They loved going to Macayo's Mexican Restaurant and enjoyed taking many trips hiking and exploring the deserts of the southwest together. Dan passed away in 2018. Jane was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and looked forward to the visits of her home teacher. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Alyce 'Jebbi' Deeter, her nephew Steven 'Randy' Deeter, her nephew Michael Ciccalone, her niece Helen DeCarlo and by her younger sister Malinda Gay 'Penni' Cormaci. She is survived by her brother and sister in law James and Irene Blackwell of Las Vegas, brother in law Bill Cormaci of Utah, sister in law Marilyn Kruso and her husband Stephen of Texas, Dan's daughters Lorri Calmy and Mel Stokley, both of Las Vegas, nieces Bridget Waterbury, Robin Ferguson, Deborah Blackwell, Lory Gator, Pauline Blackwell, Michelle Ciccalone, Kim Holland and Amanda Bailey, nephews Brandon, Robert and Edward Blackwell, Zekeriahh Hicks, William Coffey and Stephen Kruso, and many great nieces and great nephews and a multitude of dear friends. She will be greatly missed in all our lives. 'Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his Godly ones.' Psalms 116:15