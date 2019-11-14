Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
6:00 PM
Lucille's
2245 Village Walk Drive
Henderson, NV
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for JANE DONAHOE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JANE M. DONAHOE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JANE M. DONAHOE Obituary
JANE M DONAHOE Jane was born in India and grew up in her beloved United Kingdom, where she read and received her degree in Law from Oxford, went on to become a nun, handle the Middle East for news services, and spend decades as a psychiatric social worker in Hawaii. She helped people wherever she could. Married to her beloved Peter for over 33 years, she will rest with him in Pittsburgh. She is survived by her sister-in-law, her step children and grand-kids; and those of us who were also her family and loved her. Her dinner at Lucille's will be to enjoy her memories and make new ones on her behalf. A dinner is also planned in Honolulu on her birthday next month. A Remembrance Dinner will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019, 6pm, at Lucille's, 2245 Village Walk Drive, Henderson, 89052.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JANE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -