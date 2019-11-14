|
|
JANE M DONAHOE Jane was born in India and grew up in her beloved United Kingdom, where she read and received her degree in Law from Oxford, went on to become a nun, handle the Middle East for news services, and spend decades as a psychiatric social worker in Hawaii. She helped people wherever she could. Married to her beloved Peter for over 33 years, she will rest with him in Pittsburgh. She is survived by her sister-in-law, her step children and grand-kids; and those of us who were also her family and loved her. Her dinner at Lucille's will be to enjoy her memories and make new ones on her behalf. A dinner is also planned in Honolulu on her birthday next month. A Remembrance Dinner will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019, 6pm, at Lucille's, 2245 Village Walk Drive, Henderson, 89052.