JANE SIERRAS Jane Sierras, loving mother, grandmother, and sister passed away on April 22, 2020, at the age of 71. Jane was born on July 8, 1948 in San Diego, CA to James and Ruth Clickner. She is survived by her daughter Jennifer Miller and son-in-law Patrick; her grandchildren Marisol, Adam, Blaise and Zachary Miller; and her siblings, James Clickner and Judy Johnson. She moved to Las Vegas in 1966 and started her career as a purchasing agent at the Stardust Casino and retired over 50 years later as Global Procurement Director for MGM Resorts. She always said she loved her job in purchasing because, "everyday was a shopping day". She enjoyed being in the kitchen baking red velvet cakes and getting creative with her impeccable gift wrapping skills. Her greatest joys were her grandchildren and spending time with each of them. In life she practiced that it was better to give than to receive, and she was truly exceptional at giving - to anyone regardless of need. She lived a simple life filled with faith, family, friends and laughter. She is deeply loved and will be missed by many.