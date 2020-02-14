|
|
Jane Stokes, 75 of Las Vegas, passed away surrounded with love February10, 2020. She was born in Vancouver, Canada. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Martha Morris and Loren Anderson her sisters Audrey Miller and Lee Wright. Janie grew up in Montreal Canada and Saugerties, NY and moved to Las Vegas with her family in 1976. She was a Conduit Engineer for the local telephone company for over 30 years. Janie is survived by her sister Bertie Gilpin (New York) daughter, Kirsten Canavan and husband Michael Canavan: son Brody Stokes and life partner Shantel Limpin, and four grandsons Lane Stokes, Collin Swords, Colby Swords and Sean Canavan, all of Las Vegas. Janie was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother "Mimi" and friend. She loved to read, spend time with her family and girlfriends, she truly treasured her friendships. Janie will be deeply missed by her family, her smile and loving, gentle kindness will be with us forever and all those she touched. A celebration of life will be held for her on Sunday, February 16th at 1pm at 9025 Helena Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89129, eulogy will be at 2pm at the home. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Brighton Hospice or the Nevada ALS Chapter. Services will be held Sunday, February 16, 2020,