JANELLE GEIHS Janelle Joy Geihs, 75, of Las Vegas, Nevada passed away February 21, 2019. Janelle was born December 12, 1943 in Omaha, NE to Ralph and Mildred Jeffrey. Janelle was raised in Omaha and in 1964 met Frederick Geihs, and they married shortly after in 1966. Janelle loved to travel and was fluent in French. She became a travel agent and she and Fred traveled the world together before his passing in 2006. Janelle is preceded in death by her husband, Fred. She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Geihs and her daughter-in-law, Mindy Geihs; her daughter, Danielle; granddaughter, Madison; grandson, David; and her brother, Donald Jeffrey. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thu., March 7, at Palm Northwest Mortuary and Cemetery, 6701 N. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89131. Janelle will be laid to rest next to her husband Frederick Siegfried Geihs. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Frederick and Janelle Geihs Memorial Scholarship, to benefit graduates in need of college financial assistance, at the schools where Jeff Geihs served as principal: Cheyenne and Liberty High Schools. www.thepef.org