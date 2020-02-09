|
JANET CELESTA LOWE A member of a pioneer Nevada family, Janet Celesta Lowe, 79, died on Tuesday, December 31, in Rancho Bernardo, CA. She was born May 15, 1940, in Santa Rosa, CA, where her parents, "Deke" and Celesta Lowe, had moved from Shoshone, CA, when his employer, the Tonopah & Tidewater Railroad, was being abandoned. "Of the five people I hope to meet in Heaven," Ms Lowe recalled recently, "the first would be Hank Greenspun. When he gave this high school kid a job at the Sun, it set the course of my whole life". Janet was awarded a bachelor's degree in business from UNLV and a masters in communications from San Diego State University. Several years ago she was honored as the outstanding graduate from her class by UNLV. She was business editor of the San Diego Tribune and wrote many books about investing and biographies about leaders in business and industry. Ms Lowe leaves daughters Elizabeth Hussman of Everett WA and Rise' Johnson of Fairbanks Ranch. She had six grandchildren. Siblings David and Dale of Las Vegas and Lisle of Amargosa Valley survive her. The scattering of Janet's ashes will be at 10 a.m. Sat., May 9, at the Silver Lake Cemetery outside Baker, CA. Reception to follow at noon in Shosone.