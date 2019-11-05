|
|
JANET DESIMONE Janet Lawson Hauschildt DeSimone passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019 with her devoted husband, Joseph DeSimone SR, of 55 years at her side. After a heroic battle with lung cancer, Janet died peacefully and gracefully, the same way she lived her life of 75 years. Janet was born December 18, 1943 in Parkchester, NY to Frederick and Esther Hauschildt and grew up in St. James, NY. After attending Smithtown High School, Janet enrolled at William Smith College in Geneva, NY where she graduated with honors and a degree in Math and Russian Studies. Janet met Joseph at college, and they were married February 1, 1964 in Geneva. As a devoted mother and wife, Janet worked in the family Real Estate businesses for a majority of her adult life. In addition to her husband, Joseph DeSimone SR, Janet left behind three children, Shree Hannett, Joseph DeSimone JR and John DeSimone along with his wife, Amy DeSimone; seven grandchildren included Thomas, Michael, Joseph and Sean Hannett from Sheree Hannett, Meryn and Logan DeSimone from John and Amy DeSimone and Emilia DeSimone from Joseph DeSimone JR; one great-grandchild, Hunter Hannett, the son of Thomas and Jessica Hannett, survives Janet's death as well. Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Wed., Nov. 6, with a reception following. Services will be at noon Thu., Nov. 7, all at Palm Eastern Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123.