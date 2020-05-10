JANET WAGEMANN LINDER October 18, 1947 April 13, 2020 Janet was an original. She was born in Springfield, Missouri, to Garbee and Mary Louise Wagemann. She grew up with her older sister, Ruth, and younger sister, Cindy, in Kirkwood, Missouri, a suburb of St. Louis. "Family first" was always instilled in the girls' lives growing up. Week-long annual family vacations were a top priority and carried over into their adult lives, including their children and grandchildren. Janet graduated from Kirkwood High School in 1965 and went on to study at Southwest Missouri State University in Springfield. Janet returned to her roots in St. Louis after college where she married and gave birth to her two sons, Michael and Matthew. They would prove to be one of her greatest loves, as she was mother, best friend, and biggest champion of both boys every step of the way through life. She made sure to always teach the values of family, love, compassion, and integrity to her sons. While raising both boys, she also taught at a local school for the mentally challenged. She migrated to Dyersburg, Tennessee, in 1985 and took a job as an executive with the Dyersburg/Dyer County Chamber of Commerce. There, she started the Leadership Dyer County and Adopt-A-School programs and spread her knowledge across the State of Tennessee helping other Chambers start Leadership programs. She also helped found the statewide Tennessee Association of Community Leadership (TACL). Janet was always helping in the community and was one of Dyersburg's biggest cheerleaders, always recruiting and developing on a local, state, and national basis. Then, one day at a national Leadership convention in Omaha, Nebraska, she met one Stephen Linder in an elevator (fate intervening!) going up to the bar at the Doubletree Hotel. He asked her to dance, they hit it off and the rest is history. She was most proud of Stephen's attending the U.S. Naval Academy, joining the Marine Corps, and flying Skyhawks and Harriers, and she was never shy about telling everyone about him. After an 18-month commuting relationship, Janet moved to Las Vegas to marry Stephen. He was one of her greatest loves, who she referred to as her "King," "Prince," "Krince or Pring," "Saint," and "Nurse Goodbody." She became an instant convert to the climate and the people of Las Vegas. She worked briefly as a volunteer at Habitat for Humanity, then started a job as a Campaign Manager for United Way of Southern Nevada. Being a people person, she excelled at running corporate campaigns and bringing in the money. Then opportunity knocked, and she became the Executive Director for the American Heart Association, followed by another opportunity, to lead the Ronald McDonald House as Executive Director, before retiring. Through these organizations, she was able to impact so many lives, which she loved. In addition, she had a tremendous work ethic, allowing her to be so successful. Beyond her retirement, she continued to give back to the community through the Las Vegas Rotary Club. Janet loved to travel with Stephen all over the world to see the sights and to see friends in Paris and friends/relatives in Germany. She loved the Caribbean and the Mediterranean, particularly Santorini, and planned to return someday. Her love of family was still tops on her list, so she visited family and friends frequently, and continued to lead the family vacations. She was the happiest when she was with people; she loved to play around and laugh. She also loved the privacy of her backyard and the hummingbirds, finches, and quail who made their home there, and where she and Stephen would host many friends and family. Janet was a phenomenal cook. With Stephen, they could be described as the "Host & Hostess with the Mostest." Janet lit up the room when she walked in and flashed her beautiful, though sometimes devious, smile. She never met a stranger and would make people feel instantly comfortable. Janet was always more concerned about how the other person was doing, more so than herself. As captured by a traditional Naval saying, may she have "Fair Winds and Following Seas." Janet has "Gone West," as they say in military aviation and will be joined by Stephen someday, when they shall meet again for eternity. Janet is survived by her husband, Stephen (Las Vegas, NV), two sons Michael (Overland Park, KS), and Matthew (Austin, TX), Matthew's wife Nikki, older sister Ruth (Columbus, OH), younger sister Cindy (Sugar Grove, IL) and seven grandchildren Michael (Memphis, TN), Chandler (Nashville, TN), Blake and Luke (Austin, TX), and Bailey, Payton and Anna (Overland Park, KS). She (and Stephen) will be interred at the Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, NV. A family service and celebration of life will be held on her birthday weekend (October 16-18, 2020). Announcements of the exact dates/times and places will be made on Facebook ("Janet Linder Memorial"). Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the Ronald McDonald House in Las Vegas (rmhlv.org).
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on May 10, 2020.