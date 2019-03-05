|
JANET WHITE Janet Z. White (nee Hogarth), 67, of Henderson, passed away March 3, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Margaret Zaffuto of Cleveland, Janet is survived by her loving husband, Craig White; her cherished siblings, Diane Zaffuto (Bill Franey), Karen Ross (John Ross) and Allen Zaffuto (Lori Zaffuto); step-children, Kindra Gleeson (Greg Gleeson) and Marie White; along with many nieces and nephews. As the first female president of the Anaheim, California, Lions Club, she enjoyed successful careers in the travel and real estate industries. Services will be private.