JANICE NITSCH

JANICE EILEEN NITSCH Janice Eileen Nitsch, 77, of Boulder City, passed away July 8, 2020 at Boulder City Hospital. Jan was born on the family homestead farm in Nebraska during a snowstorm in January. She was very active in school activities and held many leadership roles. She graduated from Boelus High School in 1961, then moved to Minneapolis to complete a Nursing Assistant Certification in 1962. Jan married her high school sweetheart and childhood friend, Quentin Nitsch, August 4, 1962. They lived in Nebraska, California, Washington and eventually Nevada through the employment opportunities provided through her husband's position with the Bureau of Reclamation. Jan returned to college and completed her Nursing Degree from the Maurine Church Coburn School of Nursing at Monterey Peninsula College in 1986. She worked as an R.N. in health care administration for over 30 years in many positions including manager of her daughter's medical practice. She enjoyed travelling with her family, playing the piano and other instruments, music of many genres, movies, shows in Las Vegas on and off the Strip, reading and writing. She practiced the Christian faith from childhood through her entire life. Jan is survived by her brothers, Allen and Walt Hansen; a sister, Joyce Weihe; her children, Monica Wall, MD, and Michael Nitsch; her granddaughters; nieces; nephews; over 70 first cousins; other family members and friends. Jan was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Laura Hansen; her husband of 54 years, Quentin Nitsch; her son-in-law, Kevin Wall, DVM; a nephew, Greg Hansen; and several aunts and uncles. There were private services and burial at Palm Mortuary and Cemetery in Las Vegas, July 23, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the American Heart Association
.