JANICE PFEIFER March 7, 1937 - March 15, 2019 Janice Annette Pfeifer left us to be with Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on March 15, 2019. She was born in Idabel, Oklahoma to Velma Josephine Tidwell, whom she adored and recently lost in 2016 at age 103. She moved to Las Vegas with her husband, Joseph Ogletree and three small children in 1960. Janice was a homemaker and gave birth to five daughters. In 1970, she remarried and gained four stepdaughters. In the 60's, Janice was a food and beverage worker. Later, she was a business owner and with her husband, Dale Pfeifer opened Burton Bail Bonds. After her husband passed, she opened two beauty shops, A Family of Hair I and II. She was an artist, and met so many wonderful friends whom with she painted and traveled. Those relationships led her and her business partner, Dale Cox to open the business, Artist's Palette and Frame. Janice loved traveling and visited many countries and explored the US extensively. Janice was a spiritual warrior and role model of Faith for her family. Janice is survived by her five daughters, Linda (Jonathan) Rolle; Cheryl Ogletree; Lisa (William) Henry; Tracey Flagg; Kelly Molidor, stepdaughters Lynn Clark and Kimberly Maiorca; Brothers Anthony Smith (Sandi) and Joseph Smith, both of Garvin, Oklahoma; Sister-in law, Allean Blair. She has twenty-two grandchildren and twenty-nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Janice was preceded in death by her mother Velma Smith; step-father Cullen Smith; father John A Veeder; brother Larry Smith; step-daughters, Cheryl Marie Lacey and Caryn Kincaid; husbands Joseph Ogletree and Dale Pfeifer; and son-in-law, Michael Flagg. Services will be Monday, March 25, at Palm Mortuary, 7600 S Eastern. Viewing from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.; Services 12 p.m.; Graveside Burial to follow services; Celebration of Life Reception to follow at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 2 S Pecos from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.