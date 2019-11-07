|
JANSON STEWART Janson Frank Stewart passed away peacefully on November 5, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada at the age of 84. Jan is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years Sandra Stewart; his children Kelly, Shawna, Eric, Kevin, Mark, and Travis; 20 grandchildren; and his siblings Gary, Larry, and Lorna. He is preceded in death by his parents William Udall Stewart and Edith Lorraine Stewart, his siblings Merwin and Sylvia. Jan was born on October 24, 1935 in Las Vegas where his father was busy working on Hoover Dam, the railroad and the old Ice House. Jan attended Las Vegas High School where he served as Freshman Class President and enjoyed playing basketball. Jan also jockeyed a few horse races at the old racetrack on the ranch. From 1956 to 1958, Jan served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Queensland, Australia where he assisted in establishing a branch of the church in Rockhampton. He obtained his undergraduate degree from BYU in 1961 and his law degree from the Univ. of Arizona at Tucson in 1966. In 1963, he met Sandra Lee Clawson from Seattle Washington and they were married in the Idaho Falls Temple in 1964. They had 6 children. After law school, Jan and Sandy moved to Las Vegas. After a few years in private practice he worked for the Las Vegas District Attorney's Office for 11 years. Jan made a significant achievement at the Clark County Risk Mgmt office where he started a self-funded insurance program that saved the county millions of dollars over the years. Jan then joined the Clark County District Attorney's Office where he served as Chief Deputy of the Civil Division until his retirement in 2003. In the early 80s, Jan was elected State Assemblyman for the 14th district in Las Vegas. He was re-elected for two more terms and served as Chairperson of the Judiciary Committee. Jan was active in and dedicated to his church. He served in a stake presidency and as a bishop. In 2001 Jan and Sandy served a mission in Montgomery, Alabama - in the same area where his grandfather (William Thomas Stewart Jr.) had served 50 years prior. Upon returning from the mission, he served at the Las Vegas Temple as Director of the Family History Center. Jan was an adventurer and loved to travel with his wife and family. He enjoyed boating, waterskiing and riding horses. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family at the Stewart Family Cabin on Cedar Mountain. A viewing is scheduled for Friday November 8, 2019 from 6:30pm to 8:00pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel, 375 N Hollywood Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89110. Services will be at the same location on Saturday November 9, 2019 at 9:00am. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jan's life. Jan will be buried at the Parowan, Utah Cemetery.