Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palm Southwest Mortuary
7979 W.Warm Springs Rd.
Las Vegas, NV 89113
(702) 260-0770
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Palm Southwest Mortuary
7979 W.Warm Springs Rd.
Las Vegas, NV 89113
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JASON COLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JASON COLE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JASON COLE Obituary
JASON COLE Jason Alexander Cole, 45, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Jason was born on March 12, 1974 and raised in Sussex, England, where he proudly served as Head Boy at Shoreham College, alongside his "boys" and lifelong mates. Jason spent many years with PricewaterhouseCoopers, which took him to dozens of countries. He moved to the U.S. nearly 20 years ago, living in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and ultimately in Las Vegas, which he considered his home-town. Jason's wide and varied friendships extended across every divide - political, social and demographic. He never met a stranger, and never lacked a story to tell on any given subject. Jason is survived by his wife, Catherine; his daughter, Ashlynn; and his sister, Sam. He was preceded in death by his father, Michael and his mother, Gwendoline. A celebration of Jason's life will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 24 at Palm Southwest Mortuary, 7979 W. Warm Springs Rd., Las Vegas, NV, 89113. Jason was a passionate Goodie Two Shoes Foundation Gold Volunteer. He facilitated thousands of smiling faces and dancing feet in helping children select their very own brand new shoes. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Goodie Two Shoes Foundation, 10620 Southern Highlands Parkway, #110-474, Las Vegas, NV 89141 or at www.goodietwoshoes.org.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JASON's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -