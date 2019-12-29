|
JASON COLE Jason Alexander Cole, 45, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Jason was born on March 12, 1974 and raised in Sussex, England, where he proudly served as Head Boy at Shoreham College, alongside his "boys" and lifelong mates. Jason spent many years with PricewaterhouseCoopers, which took him to dozens of countries. He moved to the U.S. nearly 20 years ago, living in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and ultimately in Las Vegas, which he considered his home-town. Jason's wide and varied friendships extended across every divide - political, social and demographic. He never met a stranger, and never lacked a story to tell on any given subject. Jason is survived by his wife, Catherine; his daughter, Ashlynn; and his sister, Sam. He was preceded in death by his father, Michael and his mother, Gwendoline. A celebration of Jason's life will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 24 at Palm Southwest Mortuary, 7979 W. Warm Springs Rd., Las Vegas, NV, 89113. Jason was a passionate Goodie Two Shoes Foundation Gold Volunteer. He facilitated thousands of smiling faces and dancing feet in helping children select their very own brand new shoes. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Goodie Two Shoes Foundation, 10620 Southern Highlands Parkway, #110-474, Las Vegas, NV 89141 or at www.goodietwoshoes.org.