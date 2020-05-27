JASON M. PARTRIDGE
1979 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JASON's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JASON M. PARTRIDGE Jason M. Partridge passed away on January 17, 2020 after lengthy complications from diabetes; his Mother and brother at his side. Born May 26, 1979 in Anderson, IN, Jason, a former security guard for SOA Security, was a resident of Las Vegas and Henderson. He was a member of the Church of Lake Mead. Jason was an avid gamer who loved Japanese culture. He is survived by his mother Kathy, his brother Daniel, children Jason Jr., Ethan, Rebekah, Raquel, and longtime partner Melissa. Jason was a loving father, brother, and son. Jason is also survived by 5 aunts, 1 uncle, and cousins residing in California, Georgia, Indiana, and Las Vegas. Cremation services were provided by La Paloma Crematory. His remains will be taken to Indiana and Japan. He is greatly missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
La Paloma Funeral Services
5450 Stephanie Street
Las Vegas, NV 89122
(702) 732-7070
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved