JASON M. PARTRIDGE Jason M. Partridge passed away on January 17, 2020 after lengthy complications from diabetes; his Mother and brother at his side. Born May 26, 1979 in Anderson, IN, Jason, a former security guard for SOA Security, was a resident of Las Vegas and Henderson. He was a member of the Church of Lake Mead. Jason was an avid gamer who loved Japanese culture. He is survived by his mother Kathy, his brother Daniel, children Jason Jr., Ethan, Rebekah, Raquel, and longtime partner Melissa. Jason was a loving father, brother, and son. Jason is also survived by 5 aunts, 1 uncle, and cousins residing in California, Georgia, Indiana, and Las Vegas. Cremation services were provided by La Paloma Crematory. His remains will be taken to Indiana and Japan. He is greatly missed.