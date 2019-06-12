Services Celebration of Life 2:30 PM - 4:30 PM Tuscany Grill 11105 South Eastern Ave. Henderson , NV View Map Send Flowers Resources More Obituaries for JAY PHILLIPPI Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? JAY PHILLIPPI

JAY PHILLIPPI Jay Kenneth Phillippi, of Henderson, died peacefully May 14, 2019 at the age of 81. Jay was born April 5, 1938, in Chicago, and moved with his family to Garden Grove, CA at the age of 12. He graduated from Garden Grove High School in 1955. Jay enjoyed many accomplishments in Southern California including top salesperson for Automobile Club for many years. He was also a successful marine shop owner/operator in Newport Beach, CA. Jay and his family moved to Las Vegas in the late 60's and opened Western Marine on Boulder Highway. In 1972, Jay and his father opened the Cavalier Restaurant and Lounge on Desert Inn Road, it soon became known as a local hot spot for its excellent food and friendly staff. After 28 successful years there, Jay retired in February 2000. Jay and his wife, Linda enjoyed their many trips to Laguna Beach and Maui, where they were married in 1988. He was a great cook and loved making dinner for Linda and their friends. Jay enjoyed a good party, golfing, swimming, watching football and Judge Judy. He treasured his weekly visits to the Tuscany Grill with his dear friends, Vic and Terina. Jay was preceded in death by parents, Kenneth and Bernice; his first wife, Marti Phillippi; and his two sons, John and Steve. Jay is survived by his loving wife, of 33 years, Linda; daughter, Lori Rasmussen and son-in-law Mike; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and his constant four-legged companion, Buddy. Jay will be missed for his incredible sense of humor and sharp wit, his generosity, his loyalty to family and friends and his devotion to Linda. A celebration of life will be 2:30-4:30 p.m. Sat., June 22, at Tuscany Grill, 11105 South Eastern Ave., Henderson, NV 89052.