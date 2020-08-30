1/1
Jean E. Whitehead
1943 - 2020
Jean E. Whitehead was born on August 30, 1943, in Ft. Madison, IA, to Gerard and Lillian Richter and passed away on July 31, 2020. She grew up in Phoenix, AZ, graduated from Arizona State University with a BA, received her MA from Azusa College. She taught school in Hemet, CA for 30 years where she met her husband, Charles (Denny) Whitehead in a line-dancing class and were married February 17, 1990, then moved to Henderson, NV in 2000, where she retired. She couldn't stand sitting around so she became a volunteer at St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena Campus, and after a few years became an employee of the Volunteer Office where she was loved by the volunteers. She took up line-dancing again at the Henderson Multi-Generational Center and made many friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents and stepson--Rob. She is survived by her husband--Denny, brother--William (Lynne) Richter nieces and nephews. Services are pending.

Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

