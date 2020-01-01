Home

Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
3:00 PM
Blasko Event Wing, University of Nevada Foundation Building
4505 S. Maryland Pkwy
Las Vegas, NV
Jean Elizabeth Melby-Mauer


1948 - 2019
Jean Elizabeth Melby-Mauer Obituary
Jean Elizabeth Melby-Mauer of Las Vegas passed away on Sunday, December 22nd. She was born to the late Sydney Melby and Ruth Kelly on September 10th, 1948 in Missoula, MT.

Jean attended Whitman College and the University of Washington. She pursued graduate studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. She taught English as a Second Language at the University of Nevada and Valley High School until her retirement in 2013, and was a passionate advocate for her students. In retirement, she developed a passion for the arts, playing the flute and developing an interest in watercolor painting.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Georg; sons Andreas and Matthias; grandchildren Elyse and Markus; and siblings Karen, William, Patrick, and Janice. In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorial donations can be made in Jean's name with her favored charity, RAICES (www.raicestexas.org).

Services will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020, 3:00, at Blasko Event Wing, University of Nevada Foundation Building, 4505 S. Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV, 89154,
