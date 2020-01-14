|
Jean Marie Rogari a longtime resident of Las Vegas passed away peacefully on Wednesday 1/8/2020. Jean was born in Carbondale, PA on 6/22/1932. She grew up and attended high school in Carbondale. She later married her ex-husband Dante Rogari and moved to Las Vegas in the late 1950's. After her divorce she remained in Las Vegas and raised her three boys Albert, Daniel and James. She later went to work for the FBI Las Vegas Bureau and elevated to the position of Supervisor of Communications. She retired in March 1995 and spent the remainder of her life enjoying books, music, great St Patrick's Day Celebrations and her family and friends. She was proceeded by her parents John Burns and Mary Beamish, her brother John Burns and Catherine Ahern. She is survived by her sons Albert and his wife Renee', James and his wife Yvonne and Daniel, her three grandchildren Nico, son of James and Yvonne, Jessica and Kelsey daughters of Daniel.
Services will be held Thursday, January 23, 2020, 3:00 pm, at Palm Southwest, 7979 W. Warm Springs Rd., Las Vegas, NV, A celebration of life immediately following at the same location.. 89113,