Jean Cameron Fraser Spiller, 90, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 4th, 2019, at home in Sandia Park, NM. She was born on June 28, 1929, to Hugh and Sarah (Herrick) Fraser in Silver City, NM. Jean was a longtime resident of Las Vegas, NV and retired librarian for the Clark County School District before returning home to New Mexico in 2016. Jean is survived by her son Michael, daughter-in-law Elissa, and son Bradford; grandchildren Sarah, Christopher, William, and Jonathan; and great-grandchildren Wesley and Mikayla. She was preceded in death by her husband K.D."Skid" and sister Marjorie. Family, friends, and others whose lives have been touched by Jean, may visit her online memorial and leave their condolences for the family at www.frenchfunerals.com.
Services are pending.