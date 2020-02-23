Home

JEAN T. LONBORG

JEAN T. LONBORG Obituary
JEAN T. LONBORG Jean Elaine (Tabor) Lonborg died on February 11, 2020 in Las Vegas, at the age of 84. A proud native of Bowling Green, KY, she was honored to be given the commission of Kentucky Colonel by the governor. Jean met her future husband, James (Jim) Lonborg while working in Washington, DC.; they were married 50 years before Jim's passing in 2005. Jean was preceded in death by her loving husband Jim, father William E. Boulton, mother Esta (Martin) Tabor, stepfather Lewie Tabor of Kentucky, and her daughter-in-law Diane Burns of Columbus, OH. She is survived by her sons William Lonborg of Columbus, OH and John (Julie) Lonborg of Las Vegas, as well as her daughter, Susan Lonborg, of Ellensburg, WA. and her grandchildren Kenna, Hudson, Elaine, James, and Lena. Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Sat., Feb. 29, at Bunker's Funeral Home on Las Vegas Boulevard North, followed by burial at Bunker's Memory Gardens Cemetery on Tenaya Way at Lone Mountain Road. The family extends heartfelt thanks for the outstanding and compassionate care provided in Jean's final days by the 8th floor nursing staff at Centennial Hills Hospital in Las Vegas.
