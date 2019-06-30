|
WILMA "JEANI" YELTON Jeani Yelton, 77, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019. Her life was her family and friends. Jeani was preceded in death by her true love, Larry Yelton; her sister-in-law, Karen Gentry; and her sweet sister, Beverly Ann Gentry-Born. She is survived by her siblings, Larry Gentry, John Gentry, and Jerry Gentry; her sons, William Ridgeway, Larry Ridgeway, and Joe Poster. She is also survived by her late husband's son, Mark Yelton and daughter-in-law, Sharon Tierney; grandchildren, Shannon, Bill, Tyler, Jake, Bryce, and Daylan; great-grandchild, Timothy; great-great grandchild, Preston; and many nieces and nephews. There will be a celebration of her life at noon-4 p.m. Sat., July 13, at the home of the Poster family. Family requests donations to the ALS Association, www.alsa.org.