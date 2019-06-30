Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
at the home of the Poster family
WILMA "JEANI" YELTON Jeani Yelton, 77, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019. Her life was her family and friends. Jeani was preceded in death by her true love, Larry Yelton; her sister-in-law, Karen Gentry; and her sweet sister, Beverly Ann Gentry-Born. She is survived by her siblings, Larry Gentry, John Gentry, and Jerry Gentry; her sons, William Ridgeway, Larry Ridgeway, and Joe Poster. She is also survived by her late husband's son, Mark Yelton and daughter-in-law, Sharon Tierney; grandchildren, Shannon, Bill, Tyler, Jake, Bryce, and Daylan; great-grandchild, Timothy; great-great grandchild, Preston; and many nieces and nephews. There will be a celebration of her life at noon-4 p.m. Sat., July 13, at the home of the Poster family. Family requests donations to the ALS Association, www.alsa.org.
