Jeanne Clark, born in Rock Springs, WY 2/6/1942 died Thursday, 11/21/19. She was married to Thomas L. Clark in 1961. He proceeded her in death 02/6/1998. She leaves behind 3 biologic children and numerous adopted sisters, brothers, children and grandchildren.
She earned her MS of Anthropology from UNLV in 1982.
She earned her BS of Nursing from UNLV in 1992.
Jeanne had stellar careers in both archaeology and nursing. Her passions were her calling to heal, her family, and her church.
She passed away at home, on hospice surrounded by joy, love and music.
In lieu of flowers please donate to:
The Lewybody Dementia Association (LBDA.org) or
national hospicefoundation.org
Service will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church 5830 Mesa Park Dr. 89135
Vigil Service Sunday 12/1/19 at 7pm
Services will be held Monday, December 2, 2019, 10 am, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 5830 Mesa Park Dr., Las Vegas, Nv, Vigil 7pm 12/1/2019. 89135,