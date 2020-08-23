JEANNE G. GREENAWALT Jeanne G. Greenawalt, who passed away August 10, 2020, at the age of 83, was not born in Las Vegas, but most people in the community would never guess. She was their fiercest champion, a long-time resident of Las Vegas and well-known community activist. According to former Nevada U.S. Senator Richard Bryan, "Jeanne Greenawalt was a civic leader known for her efforts to benefit the lives of neglected children, seniors and animals. Active in community service clubs, she was a founding member of the Junior Mesquite Club and Lifetime Achievement Award honoree with the Junior League of Las Vegas. Jeanne also successfully lobbied the Nevada Legislature for funding to build cottages for Child Haven." Born in Newport, North Carolina, in 1936, Jeanne was a triplet and one of nine children. Her parents, Charles and Nellie Garner, were farmers and her childhood on the farm instilled in Jeanne self-reliance and industriousness, love of family, people, and animals. At 16, Jeanne and her two sisters Joan and June - moved to Reno, Nevada, to live with their beloved sister, Dorothy and Ray Smith. A graduate of Reno High School, Jeanne attended the University of Nevada, Reno where she was a Theta. While there, she met her future husband, the late Forest "Frosty" Cahlan. After marrying into the Cahlan family, she relocated to Las Vegas in the mid-1950s and adopted the Las Vegas community. She spent the next 65 years determined to better the community while raising her three sons, Mike, John, and Brad Cahlan. She was a proud parent and loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild. Jeanne, who married the late Monte Greenawalt in 1980, opened her home for fundraisers to sponsor meaningful causes for community progress. "Mom floated through the crowd like a butterfly in the wind. She had a magnetic glow nobody could look away from," said her son John. Her granddaughter, Sarah Rose Cahlan, described her as "beautiful, graceful, and dynamic like a movie star." She always made you feel welcome. Jeanne traveled the world in later years, participating in her husband's orthotics business. Jeanne will be missed by all who knew her, especially her family. Favorite family memories will be of her laughing with her sisters, family dinners, boat trips on Lake Mead, magical Christmas parties, and adventurous Easter egg hunts. She is survived by her three sons, Mike (Tina), John (Terry) and Brad (Jodie) Cahlan; nine grandchildren, Alisha, Shaun, Brandon, Sarah Rose, Dayne, Ashlyn, Hanah, Jamie and Kelsey; and great-grandchild, Hudson; two sisters, Joan (Dave) and June; and many nieces and nephews. Because of current COVID-19 limitations, a private service was held for her immediate family on August 15. The family requests memorial donations be made in her name to Junior League of Las Vegas or The Smith Center for the Performing Arts.