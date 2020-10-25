1/1
JEANNE LEN
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JEANNE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JEANNE LEN Jeanne Len, 20 days shy of her 100th birthday, passed away October 17, 2020. Born November 7,1920 in Buffalo, New York. Most of her life was spent in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania until moving to Las Vegas in 2005. During her life she was involved in her Church Community, Girl Scouts and Senior Centers. She is survived by her daughter, Sharyn Cochran Applebaum, Son in Law, David Applebaum, her beloved cat, Snowy and treasured caregiver, Monique Anderson. Predeceased by her husband, James Len 1988, son-in-law, David Cochran 2007 and her parents Nicholas and Hulda Kahoe. A memorial service will be held Friday, October 30,2020 at Palm Cheyenne Mortuary,7400 West Cheyenne Avenue at 10a.m. She will later be interred at Jefferson Memorial Cemetery in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers, make a donation to your favorite charity.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Palm Cheyenne Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Palm Cheyenne Mortuary
7400 West Cheyenne Avenue
Las Vegas, NV 89129
7024648480
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palm Cheyenne Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 24, 2020
To Sharyn, Monique and precious Snowy:
Our time with Jeanne on earth has come to pass, but she lives on in our hearts and memories.
Her life-long belief and love for the Holy Trinity provides peace for her as she transitions into her eternal life in the Heavenly Kingdom with our Holy Family.
Paul and I looked forward to seeing her each month and sharing Communion with her following the officiating of our service at Acacia Springs.
Jeanne was such a bountiful joy to visit with as her beautiful smile lit up the room with her love of life.
Moving forward into the future...every time we drive by a McDonalds...we will think of Jeanne, you and your Sunday breakfasts together. She REALLY enjoyed that anxiously awaited McBag of breakfast culinary treats from Ronald Mc Donald's kitchen. :-)
Blessings and loving embracement,
Art and Paul
Art Torcel
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved