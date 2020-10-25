To Sharyn, Monique and precious Snowy:

Our time with Jeanne on earth has come to pass, but she lives on in our hearts and memories.

Her life-long belief and love for the Holy Trinity provides peace for her as she transitions into her eternal life in the Heavenly Kingdom with our Holy Family.

Paul and I looked forward to seeing her each month and sharing Communion with her following the officiating of our service at Acacia Springs.

Jeanne was such a bountiful joy to visit with as her beautiful smile lit up the room with her love of life.

Moving forward into the future...every time we drive by a McDonalds...we will think of Jeanne, you and your Sunday breakfasts together. She REALLY enjoyed that anxiously awaited McBag of breakfast culinary treats from Ronald Mc Donald's kitchen. :-)

Blessings and loving embracement,

Art and Paul

Art Torcel

Friend