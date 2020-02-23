|
JEANNE-MARIE SODERQUIST Jeanne-Marie Soderquist passed quietly Thursday, January 30, 2020. Karen Martinez, her cherished Go, was by her side. Jeanne-Marie was born June 2, 1933 in San Francisco, the only child of Ted and Gertrude Pannier. Guided by her intelligence and curiosity, Jeanne-Marie chose many pathways to explore during her rich life. She was a singer and it is believed that she sang with Pearl Bailey. She was a Meter Molly for the city of Las Vegas, an animal lover, a pilot, and an accomplished artist. But her compelling interest was to be a teacher, and she received both her bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. She retired from R. Guild Gray Elementary School, Las Vegas, and was known as a teacher who offered unqualified love to her many students. Upon retiring from R. Guild Gray Elementary School, she became active in the Southern Nevada Retired Teachers' Association. She married James (Jim) H. Soderquist, now deceased. Jeanne-Marie is survived by her cousins, Marilyn Cantlay, Don Penner, and Russell Holcomb; and close friends, Lynn Anderson and Dollie McPartlin (her teaching colleague). As Jeanne-Marie requested, there will be no services. Her family suggests that donations in her honor be made to the scholarship fund of the Southern Nevada Retired Teachers' Association, 9319 Wilderness Glen Ave., Las Vegas 89178-3503, or a charity of your choosing.