JEANNETTA THIRIOT PETERSON Jeannetta Thiriot Peterson died September 4, 2020 in Provo, UT. She was born in 1939 to Joseph Edward and Ellen Miller Thiriot and grew up in Las Vegas where she attended 5th Street School and LasVegas High School, class of 1957. She graduated from BYU where she met her husband Jan Farley Peterson (deceased 2006) of Orem, UT and lived in Western NY state, Montana, Utah and back to Las Vegas in 1987. Jeannetta taught for CCSD for 19 years, 16 of them at Crestwood Elementary. A member of Daughters of the Utah Pioneers and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving both in many capacities. She loved to attend church, reunions with family and friends, cook, and read. She is survived by her sister, Alice Thiriot Waite-Hoffman, brother Jon M Thiriot(Judy) and her five wonderful children, Tod (Ivey) Peterson, Travis Peterson, Andrea Peterson, Christian Peterson, and Emily (Byron) Gibb, 13 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and many loved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Please join her Virtual Service on Sept 19, 2020, at 1:00 MDT. To request invitation email lifeofJTP@gmail.com. In her memory, please eat a cookie, read with a child and share some jokes or poems with your friends. Suggested donations, if desired, to Joseph E. Thiriot Elementary School in Las Vegas, NV.





