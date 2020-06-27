JEANNINE MILLER Jeannine Josiann (Zucco) Miller, born May 17, 1932 in Paris, France, passed away June 21, 2020 in Las Vegas. Jeannine lived through the occupation of France during World War ll. She had a resilience of character and strength from this experience. She was in the fashion business which was a tribute to her elegance and style. Jeannine was preceded in death by the love of her life, John Miller. They were married Feb. 14, 1988. They lived in Palos Verdes, CA until his passing in Oct. 1995. She then moved to Las Vegas to be near her sister-in-law, Margot Crow and her two 2 nieces. Jeannine purchased a home in Spanish Trails. She immediately made so many new friendships. She kept a small place in South of France and divided her time between both places every year. She was loved by her families and friends on both continents and we are all affected by her passing. She is survived by her brother Roger Zucco, 89; nieces Evelyne (Denis) Billion, Sylvie Zucco and Nadine Chelly, grandnieces Lea and Romy, grandnephew Aurelian and great niece Raphaella, all of France; her two stepdaughters, Linda Miller of Samish Island, WA and Jo-Ann (Norman) Ecker of Woodstock, VT; and her step granddaughter, Laura Miller of Rexburg, ID. The sisters loved her as a mother and for the joy she brought to their father. She is also survived by her nieces Mimi Peak and Paula Gaughan, nephew Michael Gaughan, three grand nephews, one grand niece; eleven great nieces and nephews and four great-great nieces and nephews, all of Las Vegas. Jeannine was an inspiration to many, our 24/7 Tata. May she Rest In Peace with her beloved John. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store