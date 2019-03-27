JEFFERY CANNON Jeffery Wayne Cannon, 62, of Las Vegas, passed away March 23, 2019. He was born December 11, 1956, in Saint George, Utah to parents Gwen Spendlove and Kerry Cannon. Jeff worked as a crane operator in the Operating Engineers Union Local #12 for over 20 years. He was often referred to as being the best operator in Las Vegas and said to have "forgotten more about crane operating than most guys could ever learn." He loved working for Jake's Crane and Dielco Crane Services Inc. Co-workers knew him for his laugh and ever-present joy. As a life long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he loved teaching the future generation about respecting nature and enjoying God's beauty of planet earth. Jeff loved fishing, hunting, boating and riding horses; a true-blue cowboy and woodsman through and through. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gwen and Kerry Cannon. Jeff is survived by his two daughters, Lenore and Karli Cannon. Visitation will be from 9 - 9:45 a.m., Wednesday April 3, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Lorenzi Ward chapel, 221 Lorenzi Street, Las Vegas, NV 89107. Funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. Burial will be at the Tonquin Cemetery in St. George, UT. Family and friends can sign an online memorial guestbook at www.bouldercityfamilymortuary.com Read More Listen to Obituary