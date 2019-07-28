|
|
Jeffrey Ross Bunker, 63, passed away July 19, 2019, Ogden, Utah from complications from a stroke. Jeff was born February 24, 1956 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He graduated from Western High School in 1974 moving to Utah and attended the University of Utah. Jeff lived a quiet, peaceful life. Loved by all. He was witty, and dedicated to his work with the family business of real estate development and rentals. Jeff oversaw the development and management of the Willowbrook MHP, Pleasant View, Utah. Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, Bruce Frehner Bunker and Lila Stewart Bunker and by his brother Dennis Bruce Bunker. Jeff is survived by his sisters Paula Platt (Joseph), St. George Utah; and Jill Bunker Wright (Michael), Rancho Santa Fe, California. Services will be held Friday, August 9, 2019, 4:00PM, at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 36th Street, Ogden Utah, Informal Graveside gathering. 84403,