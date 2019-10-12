|
Jeffrey Moskow, 71, of Las Vegas, a retired manager in the security industry, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV. Jeffrey was born on October 26, 1947 in Los Angeles, CA to Sylvia (nee Levine) and Morris Moskow and survived by his brother Ira Moskow (Milky) of Las Vegas. Jeffrey loved to play casino games and was an avid investor. Family requests that memorial donations sent to Temple Sinai of Las Vegas. King David Memorial Chapel handled the arrangements. Funeral and burial services will be held at 1:00PM on Sunday October 13, 2019 at King David Memorial Chapel and Cemetery, 2697 E. Eldorado Lane, Las Vegas, NV