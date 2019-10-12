Home

POWERED BY

Services
King David Memorial Chapel
2697 E Eldorado Ln
Las Vegas, NV 89120
(702) 464-8570
Service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
King David Memorial Chapel
2697 E Eldorado Ln
Las Vegas, NV 89120
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Moskow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Moskow


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey Moskow Obituary
Jeffrey Moskow, 71, of Las Vegas, a retired manager in the security industry, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV. Jeffrey was born on October 26, 1947 in Los Angeles, CA to Sylvia (nee Levine) and Morris Moskow and survived by his brother Ira Moskow (Milky) of Las Vegas. Jeffrey loved to play casino games and was an avid investor. Family requests that memorial donations sent to Temple Sinai of Las Vegas. King David Memorial Chapel handled the arrangements. Funeral and burial services will be held at 1:00PM on Sunday October 13, 2019 at King David Memorial Chapel and Cemetery, 2697 E. Eldorado Lane, Las Vegas, NV
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now