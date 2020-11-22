1/1
JENNIFER LEIGH CAMPBELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JENNIFER's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JENNIFER LEIGH CAMPBELL Jennifer Leigh Campbell passed away peacefully with her father by her side at the age of 49. She was born in Perth Amboy, NJ to Jim and Ruth Campbell. She lived in Las Vegas since she was two years old. Jenny was the most loving and supportive daughter, sister and aunt. She easily made friends throughout her lifetime at Western High School, Opportunity Village, Special Olympics and Del Mar Gardens. She was loved by all who met her and spread joy with her radiant smile and friendly nature. Jenny handled life with such grace, strength and indomitable spirit. She will be forever missed. A funeral mass will be held on November 24, 2020 at 1:00pm at St. Joseph Husband of Mary Roman Catholic Church 7260 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89117. The burial will follow at Palm Northwest 6701 N Jones Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89131. In lieu of flowers, you may make donations to the Lewy Body Dementia Association.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
St. Joseph Husband of Mary Roman Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Palm Northwest Mortuary and Cemetery
6701 North Jones Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89131
7024648460
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palm Northwest Mortuary and Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved