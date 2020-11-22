JENNIFER LEIGH CAMPBELL Jennifer Leigh Campbell passed away peacefully with her father by her side at the age of 49. She was born in Perth Amboy, NJ to Jim and Ruth Campbell. She lived in Las Vegas since she was two years old. Jenny was the most loving and supportive daughter, sister and aunt. She easily made friends throughout her lifetime at Western High School, Opportunity Village, Special Olympics
and Del Mar Gardens. She was loved by all who met her and spread joy with her radiant smile and friendly nature. Jenny handled life with such grace, strength and indomitable spirit. She will be forever missed. A funeral mass will be held on November 24, 2020 at 1:00pm at St. Joseph Husband of Mary Roman Catholic Church 7260 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89117. The burial will follow at Palm Northwest 6701 N Jones Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89131. In lieu of flowers, you may make donations to the Lewy Body Dementia Association.